Canada

Saskatoon’s Empire Parkour invites community to come hang

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 8:47 pm
Parkour athletes leap from one bench to another View image in full screen
Saskatoon's Empire Parkour is inviting the community to come out and try the sport during free weekend events.
The Saskatoon parkour community is only getting bigger, according to Empire Parkour.

Saskatoon’s first parkour club has been hosting a series of weekend events, to help curate a culture for the sport in the city.

Tyler Harder, coach and partial owner of Empire Parkour, said community is key in the sport.

“There is no parkour without the parkour community. You’ll see this across cities all over the world. There may be gyms and places you can take classes, but it always starts with the community and that outdoor training,” he said.

He said that the main goal of the outdoor classes is to cultivate a sense of community among athletes.

Harder said that students as young as four attend classes as do much older students.

For those intimidated by the sport, he encouraged them to come out to classes to not only meet coaches, but other newer parkour athletes.

The next free community event will be at River Landing on Aug. 27th at 11 a.m.

