Headline link
Canada

52nd Regina Folk Fest brings out stars and locals

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 8:41 pm
Nick Faye and the Deputies are one of Regina's local band that performed at the Folk Fesitval. View image in full screen
Nick Faye and the Deputies are one of Regina's local band that performed at the Folk Fesitval. Global News
The 2023 edition of the Regina Folk Fest featured big names like Alan Doyle and Allison Russell.

This year’s festival is the 52nd of its kind, which featured big name acts but also local bands.

“We all grew up in the Regina music scene, it’s always been a fun place to like check out, learn about new bands, watch your friends play,” said Nick Faye, a Regina native singer-songwriter from the band Nick Faye and the Deputies, who performed at the festival.

“It’s great to see local bands, new bands, discover new music, and also see your favourite local bands maybe play bigger stages than they usually do,” he said.

“I’ve been coming to folk fest since I was a little kid, so obviously just folk music and that whole scene has really been imbedded in my childhood,” said one festival goer.

“Growing up and for me its really just monumental of just community and coming together and great vibes.”

MusicFestivalMusic FestivalFolk MusicFolk music festivalRegina ArtistsRegina Folk Fesitval
