Four men taken to hospital after alleged Saint John stabbings: police

Four men and one youth were arrested for several assault and weapons offences related to an altercation that resulted in several people being taken to hospital on Friday afternoon in Saint John, police say.

In a media release from the Saint John Police, officials said they are searching for witnesses who can provide video footage of the incident that occurred on Taylor Avenue near MacLaren Boulevard, where allegedly several people were stabbed.

Police said they arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. on Friday after receiving multiple reports of an altercation involving weapons.

“On arrival, police learned that an altercation between two groups of people known to each other had resulted in four adult men, two-aged 22, 24, and 41, being brought to hospital for various non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

“Three have since been released while one remains in hospital.”

Four men, aged 19, 22, 23, and 24, and one youth were arrested and have since been released on conditions with a future court date.

Police said their major crime unit is continuing to investigate as further charges are anticipated.