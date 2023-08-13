Menu

St. Thomas, Ont. resident loses $200,000 to online employment scam

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 13, 2023 2:25 pm
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO. EFA
St. Thomas, Ont., police are investigating after a resident lost $200,000 to a scam.

Police say the victim responded to a pop-up ad on a major social media platform.

The ad involved an employment opportunity if the applicant sent $100,000.

Police say the incident evolved and the applicant was scammed out of another $100,000.

St. Thomas police’s criminal investigations branch is investigating.

PoliceScamSt. ThomasSt. Thomas PoliceOnline ScamEmployment ScamSt. Thomas employment scam
