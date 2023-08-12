Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing man

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 5:49 pm
Earle Ellis, 81, was last seen in the Booth area of Winnipeg on Aug. 11 around 8:30 a.m.
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a man who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning.

Earle Ellis, 81, was last seen in the Booth area of Winnipeg on Aug. 11 around 8:30 a.m.

Ellis is described as six feet tall with a medium build, medium-long grey hair and a full beard and moustache. He may be wearing a brown buttoned-up hospital shirt under a black jacket, pants and white runners.

Ellis is considered to be a vulnerable adult.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

