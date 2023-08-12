SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Danner on 15-day injured list, Pearson recalled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2023 1:37 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He left Friday’s game with a left oblique strain.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post

Danner was making his Major League Baseball debut and got one out before leaving the game due to the injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled from triple-A Buffalo.

He was active for today’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Pearson (5-2) has a 5.31 earned-run average with 39 strikeouts over 39 innings pitched.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices