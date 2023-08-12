Menu

Ontario music festival forced to evacuate as severe thunderstorm moves in

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 3:40 pm
The grounds at the Boots and Hearts festival were temporarily evacuated due to severe weather. View image in full screen
The grounds at the Boots and Hearts festival were temporarily evacuated due to severe weather. Twitter / @SheriHill
Attendees at an Ontario music festival have been told to seek shelter as a severe weather system passes through.

The festival, Boots and Hearts, is being held north of Barrie, Ont., between Thursday and Sunday, with attendees set to camp at the site. Its headliners include Nickelback, Keith Urban and Tim McGraw.

On Saturday afternoon, the festival issued a warning to festivalgoers and began evacuating the entertainment area.

“Seek shelter inside your vehicles,” Boots and Hearts said in a post on social media, warning of severe weather.

Provincial police echoed the warning, urging people to shelter inside vehicles or under safe structures until the weather system has passed.

Trending Now

A severe thunderstorm warning posted by Environment Canada said an incoming storm could produce nickel-sized hail, heavy rain and strong winds up to 90 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the warning said.

The Boots and Hearts festival was also temporarily evacuated due to extreme weather in 2022.

