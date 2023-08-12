Menu

B.C. weather: Heat warning issued for South Coast

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. officials warn upcoming heat wave and drought impact'
B.C. officials warn upcoming heat wave and drought impact
A heat wave heading for B.C. is expected to send temperatures soaring into potentially dangerous territory. In addition to putting lives at risk, officials warn it'll also have an impact on the unprecedented drought. Richard Zussman has more.
A prolonged heat wave is about to hit B.C.’s South Coast.

Starting Sunday and lasting until Thursday, Environment Canada says a strong ridge of high pressure will result in sweltering temperatures.

For the Sunshine Coast and East Vancouver Island, the forecast is calling for temperatures of 29 to 32 C, while Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley will see daytime highs near 33 C.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 11

In the Fraser Canyon, temperatures of 35 to 38 C are projected, with overnight lows dropping to 18 C.

“Well-above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat,” the national weather agency said.

“However, daytime temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the coast due to breezes from off the water.”

Avalanche Canada also issued a statement, saying on Sunday that the ridge of high pressure “will tighten its grip across southern and central B.C., yielding another sunny day and further warming. Daytime highs will rise to several degrees above normal.”

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to return to normal by Friday.

For the Fraser Canyon, Interior Health noted that while the weather will be hot, this is not an extreme heat emergency.

Still, the health agency said “everyone is susceptible to heat-related illness. It is important to monitor yourself, family members, neighbours and friends during hot weather. Consider developing a check-in system for friends, family, and neighbours who are at high risk of heat-related illness. ”

How heat waves are taking a toll on Canadians
Environment CanadaBC weatherMetro VancouverHeat WaveHeat Warningsouth coastHowe SoundEast Vancouver Islandsouthwestern BC
