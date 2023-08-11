Menu

Comments

Crime

Police officers cleared in arrest of man who allegedly stole delivery truck in Toronto: SIU

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 7:30 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared the police officers involved in the arrest of a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole a delivery truck of any criminal offence.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on April 13, a man allegedly stole a vehicle in Whitby.

According to the SIU, a collision was later reported allegedly involving the suspect in the stolen vehicle in the Neilson Road and Finch Avenue East area.

The SIU said the suspect then fled the area on foot.

The agency said the suspect then reportedly stole a delivery truck and was pursued by police in Durham Region, York Region and Toronto.

“He stopped in the area of Brimley Road and Ellesmere Road and fled on foot,” the SIU said in a news release. “An officer deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon at the man.”

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU said the man was arrested and taken to hospital.

In a report released Friday, the SIU said its investigation had concluded.

“On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injuries,” the report read.

The SIU said there is “no basis for proceedings with criminal charges in this case,” adding that the “file has been closed.”

