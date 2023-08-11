Prince Albert, Sask. municipal strike action begins after negotiations reach stalemate

Send this page to someone via email

City of Prince Albert, Sask., staff members started strike action on Thursday after an impasse was reached in negotiations between the union and the city.

A notice was put out by the city saying it received notice on Tuesday that CUPE 882 would begin strike action starting with the refusal to train management, contractors and co-workers.

While the city said strike action can escalate from there up to the point of a complete withdrawal of services, it noted services have not been impacted yet.

“This is obviously disappointing. It is clear that no matter how much we give, they want more,” said Kiley Bear, director of corporate services for the City of Prince Albert.

“We bargained in good faith for several months and engaged in constructive and meaningful discussions. We presented an offer of 11 per cent, which is the best in the province, and it still isn’t enough. We have a responsibility to the taxpayers of Prince Albert. We will not ask them to pay more.”

The city said a short-term backup plan is in place and updates will be given as services become interrupted, which can be tracked on the city’s website.

At the end of July, the union noted strike action could be on its way, saying the offer given by the city didn’t keep pace with inflationary costs.

“The city’s offer would leave city workers with less purchasing power at a time when everything is getting more expensive,” said Tammy Vermette, president of CUPE 882.

“Despite the rhetoric from the City of Prince Albert, this offer does not address the crushing cost of living and instead asks their workers to do more with less.”

Cara Stelmaschuk, vice-president of the union, said bargaining started off well until talks about money began.

She said the first discussion was met with a package, with the bargaining team being told that was the city’s final offer, with no further discussion.

“We kind of expected it to maybe be a little bit tense, but not contentious,” Stelmaschuk said back in July.

CUPE 882 has somewhere in the ball park of 160 employees working for the city, with Stelmaschuk saying about 59 of them were full-time staff.

The city says on its website that the offer it was giving was the highest in the province, saying between 2022 and 2025 an 11-per cent total increase would be seen.

It pointed to other cities, saying the City of Regina settled for 6.7 per cent over three years and the City of Lloydminster settled for 10 per cent over five years.

Global News has reached out to both the City of Prince Albert and CUPE 882 for comment.

