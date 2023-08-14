Menu

Okanagan weather: Sizzling 35 to 40 C days this week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 2:06 pm
Afternoon highs soar into the upper 30s or low 40s on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Afternoon highs soar into the upper 30s or low 40s on Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather
A long stretch of mid-to-high 30 C heat is sliding into the Okanagan for the second week of August, prompting heat warnings reminding people to find ways to stay cool.

Blue skies and sunshine will accompany the hot weather with an afternoon high Monday afternoon around 37  C.

Tuesday’s high could be even hotter, around 39 C in the Central Okanagan and possibly pushing 40 C in parts of the South Okanagan.

Temperatures stay in the mid-30s C on Wednesday under sunny skies as the broad ridge of high pressure continues to keep skies sunny.

Mostly sunny skies stick around into the end of the work week as well with afternoon highs eventually dipping a few degrees toward the lower 30s C come Friday.

Finally a slight bit of relief arrives for the weekend ahead with daytime highs back into the upper 20s under a mix of sun and cloud.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

BC weatherSunshineokanagan weatherHeat WarningHot Weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
