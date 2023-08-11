SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors return to B.C. for training camp

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2023 12:46 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors are returning to British Columbia for training camp.

The NBA club announced Friday that it will open camp for the 2023-24 season on Oct. 3 at Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Darko Rajakovic ‘proud’ to be hired as Toronto Raptors head coach'
Darko Rajakovic ‘proud’ to be hired as Toronto Raptors head coach

The team will hold practices through Oct. 7, including an open practice Oct. 6 at Simon Fraser University’s West Gym on its Burnaby campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto previously announced it will open its pre-season schedule with a game against Sacramento Oct. 8 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

It will mark the eighth time the Raptors have held their camp in B.C., and the sixth in the Vancouver area.

Trending Now

The Raptors held training camp for the 2022-23 season in Victoria.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices