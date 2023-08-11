Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford refuses to back away from plans to build on protected Greenbelt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2023 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Greenbelt area residents say Ford should kill development plans'
Greenbelt area residents say Ford should kill development plans
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not back away from plans to build on the protected Greenbelt despite a damning auditor general report and experts saying his housing targets can be met by building elsewhere.

Ford says no one received preferential treatment in the process to open the Greenbelt to housing construction, despite Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk concluding the process was biased and favoured certain developers with ties to the housing minister.

Last year, the Ford government opened up 7,400 acres of the Greenbelt to development while adding about 9,400 acres elsewhere as part of its bid to build 1.5 million homes.

Local planners in the three regions where the land was removed along with the province’s housing task force say the land is not needed to meet housing construction targets.

The Integrity Commissioner of Ontario is reviewing a request from Ford to look into Housing Minister Steve Clark’s chief of staff, Ryan Amato.

Story continues below advertisement

Lysyk found that developers who had access to Amato at a housing conference dinner last September wound up with 92 per cent of the land that was removed from the Greenbelt.

Click to play video: 'Auditor general report criticizes Ford government for Greenbelt action'
Auditor general report criticizes Ford government for Greenbelt action
OntarioDoug FordOntario politicsHousingOntario governmentFord governmentGreenbeltOntario housingOntario greenbeltOntario Auditor General ReportOntario AG reportontario greenbelt report
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices