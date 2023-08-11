Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Indigo earnings impacted by ransomware attack, softer demand: CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2023 11:27 am
Click to play video: 'Indigo won’t pay ransom to hackers, says stolen employee data may appear on ‘dark web’ this week'
Indigo won’t pay ransom to hackers, says stolen employee data may appear on ‘dark web’ this week
WATCH - Indigo won’t pay ransom to hackers, says stolen employee data may appear on ‘dark web’ this week – Mar 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Indigo Books & Music Inc. CEO Peter Ruis says the aftereffects of a ransomware attack and challenging macroeconomic conditions weighed on the company’s first-quarter results.

On a call with analysts, Ruis said Indigo’s search engine optimization was heavily impacted by the attack, which happened in February, resulting in lower online traffic.

The company says its ability to replenish inventory was challenged, which impacted its retail and online assortment, while consumers were also more sensitive to prices.

Click to play video: 'Indigo under fire for turning away people without masks who are exempt'
Indigo under fire for turning away people without masks who are exempt

The remarks came the day after Indigo reported a loss of $28.5 million in its first quarter, compared with a loss of $25.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto-based retailer says revenue for the quarter ended July 1 was $179.2 million, down from $204.6 million last year.

Loss per diluted share amounted to $1.02, down from a loss of 91 cents a year ago.

More on Canada
IndigoIndigo hackIndigo newsindigo ransomwareindigo earningsIndigo updateIndigo updatesIndigo results
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices