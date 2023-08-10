Menu

Entertainment

Risk of thunderstorms prompts Cobourg Sandcastle Festival to be held Aug. 13

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 5:02 pm
The annual Cobourg Sandcastle Festival has been rescheduled to Aug. 13. However, master sculptors will begin their work on Aug. 11 and 12. View image in full screen
The annual Cobourg Sandcastle Festival has been rescheduled to Aug. 13. However, master sculptors will begin their work on Aug. 11 and 12. Greg Davis/Global New Peterborough file
The annual Cobourg Sandcastle Festival, one of the largest in Ontario, is being rescheduled a day later due to the risk of thunderstorms this weekend.

The Town of Cobourg announced the event will now be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 featuring an amateur competition, inflatable fun park and the “Movie in the Park Night” event. The movie in the park will feature “The Sandlot” on an big screen at Victoria Park next to the bandshell. It begins around 8:30 p.m.

However, the festival’s master sand sculptors will build their sculptures as planned on Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. If weather permits, people are welcome to walk the beach to observe the artists at work.

Sculptures will be protected by tents to ensure they can be enjoyed on Sunday, the town said.

The town is also offering a free shuttle service on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., commuting from the Northumberland Mall and Cobourg Community Centre to Victoria Beach.

Victoria Beach, Cobourg Beach, Cobourg Ontario, cobourg sandcastle festival
