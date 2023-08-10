Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Deepa Mehta doc and Sandra Oh-starring comedy among projects added to TIFF lineup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2023 4:45 pm
Deepa Mehta’s first documentary in decades will premiere at the Toronto film Festival Centrepiece program, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema along with eight other Canadian films. Mehta poses for a photo after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. View image in full screen
Deepa Mehta’s first documentary in decades will premiere at the Toronto film Festival Centrepiece program, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema along with eight other Canadian films. Mehta poses for a photo after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Deepa Mehta documentary about a transgender woman in India and a comedy starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are among the latest films added to the Toronto International Film Festival lineup.

The projects are screening as part of TIFF’s Centrepiece program that spotlights contemporary films from around the globe.

Mehta’s film, titled “I Am Sirat,” is a collaboration between the Canadian filmmaker and the subject, Sirat Taneja. It’s shot on smartphones to provide an intimate look into her life.

Meanwhile, Ottawa native Oh and Awkwafina portray sisters in “Quiz Lady,” directed by Oscar winner Jessica Yu.

Other newly announced Canadian films include Monia Chokri’s romantic comedy “The Nature of Love” and Zarrar Kahn’s horror “In Flames,” which both premiered at Cannes earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Among notable international names is Spanish auteur Víctor Erice who will screen “Close Your Eyes,” his first feature film in 30 years, and Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki’s Cannes jury prize winner “Fallen Leaves.”

The festival runs from Sept. 7 to 17, with more lineup announcements expected over the next few weeks amid a dual Hollywood strike that is expected to affect celebrity attendance.

Click to play video: 'Impact on B.C. as Hollywood writers’ strike reaches 100-day mark'
Impact on B.C. as Hollywood writers’ strike reaches 100-day mark
TorontoFilmTIFFentertainmentToronto International Film FestivalSandra OhDeepa MehtaTIFF 20232023 TIFF2023 Toronto International Film FestivalToronto International Film Festival 2023Awkwafina
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices