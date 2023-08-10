Deepa Mehta doc and Sandra Oh-starring comedy among projects added to TIFF lineup

Send this page to someone via email

A Deepa Mehta documentary about a transgender woman in India and a comedy starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are among the latest films added to the Toronto International Film Festival lineup.

The projects are screening as part of TIFF’s Centrepiece program that spotlights contemporary films from around the globe.

Mehta’s film, titled “I Am Sirat,” is a collaboration between the Canadian filmmaker and the subject, Sirat Taneja. It’s shot on smartphones to provide an intimate look into her life.

Meanwhile, Ottawa native Oh and Awkwafina portray sisters in “Quiz Lady,” directed by Oscar winner Jessica Yu.

Other newly announced Canadian films include Monia Chokri’s romantic comedy “The Nature of Love” and Zarrar Kahn’s horror “In Flames,” which both premiered at Cannes earlier this year.

Among notable international names is Spanish auteur Víctor Erice who will screen “Close Your Eyes,” his first feature film in 30 years, and Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki’s Cannes jury prize winner “Fallen Leaves.”

The festival runs from Sept. 7 to 17, with more lineup announcements expected over the next few weeks amid a dual Hollywood strike that is expected to affect celebrity attendance.