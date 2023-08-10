Circle Drive bridge rehabilitation at halfway mark: city engineer

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s rehabilitation of the Circle Drive North bridge is halfway complete, according to city engineers.

The construction began in late February, with work crews finishing the westbound lanes at the end of June.

“This is probably one of the first times we’ve started a bridge project at the end of February with snow and ice,” City of Saskatoon asset preservation engineering manager Todd Grabowski said. “There’s a lot of challenges we dealt with at the start of this project, so we have some benefit on this next phase that we have some weather, a huge difference.”

Crews have been working on the eastbound lanes for the last month.

“We have removed the asphalt, scraped most of the membrane off, finished the demolition of the barriers and barrier slab and now they are starting on the concrete barrier slab at the other end of the bridge.”

The bridge is expected to be finished by October, about a month earlier than planned.