Canada

Circle Drive bridge rehabilitation at halfway mark: city engineer

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 12:29 pm
Work continues on Circle Drive North Bridge
Rehabilitation work continues on the Circle Drive North Bridge.
Saskatoon’s rehabilitation of the Circle Drive North bridge is halfway complete, according to city engineers.

The construction began in late February, with work crews finishing the westbound lanes at the end of June.

“This is probably one of the first times we’ve started a bridge project at the end of February with snow and ice,” City of Saskatoon asset preservation engineering manager Todd Grabowski said. “There’s a lot of challenges we dealt with at the start of this project, so we have some benefit on this next phase that we have some weather, a huge difference.”

Crews have been working on the eastbound lanes for the last month.

“We have removed the asphalt, scraped most of the membrane off, finished the demolition of the barriers and barrier slab and now they are starting on the concrete barrier slab at the other end of the bridge.”

The bridge is expected to be finished by October, about a month earlier than planned.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsCity of SaskatoonRoad ConstructionSaskatoon ConstructionCircle Drive BridgeBridge update
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

