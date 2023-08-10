Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Highest court refuses to hear appeal from B.C. churches opposed to COVID-19 ruling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2023 11:00 am
Click to play video: 'Large COVID-19 cluster reported at Abbotsford church'
Large COVID-19 cluster reported at Abbotsford church
Several churches in our province went ahead with in-person services on Easter Sunday, despite a public health order banning indoor faith gatherings. Paul Johnson reports – Nov 5, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal from three British Columbia churches that argued their constitutional rights were violated when provincial restrictions banned indoor religious services at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case stems from orders issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during the second wave of the pandemic more than two years ago.

The orders prohibited or regulated specific gatherings and activities, including in-person religious worship, which Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley, Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church in Abbotsford and the Free Reformed Church of Chilliwack argued were violations of several sections of the Charter.

Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19 safety group pens open letter to province ahead of return to schools'
B.C. COVID-19 safety group pens open letter to province ahead of return to schools

BC Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson ruled in April 2021 that the regulations violated the section of the Charter guaranteeing freedom of expression and freedom of religion.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

But in a ruling supported by the BC Court of Appeal, Hinkson also found that given the threat posed by COVID-19, a temporary ban on in-person religious worship was a reasonable balance of other Charter rights and he ruled Henry acted reasonably, given the information available to her.

The high court decision upholds the B.C. court rulings and, as with all Supreme Court of Canada decisions in appeal applications, reasons have not been provided.

More on Health
COVID-19Dr. Bonnie HenrySupreme Court Of CanadaBC Court of Appealprovincial restrictionsRiverside Calvary ChapelFree Reformed ChurchImmanuel Covenant Reformed ChurchBC Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices