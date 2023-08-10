Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for large swathe of Ontario

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 10:01 am
In this photo provided by Dakota Snider, a thunderstorm is seen from Highway 159 over Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
In this photo provided by Dakota Snider, a thunderstorm is seen from Highway 159 over Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Dakota Snider via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for a large section of Ontario which extends from Kitchener all the way into Quebec.

The area begins in Waterloo Region while running up to Lake Huron and extends past the border while also including the entire GTA, Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, the Muskokas, Kingston and the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada says that current weather conditions have the capability of producing dangerous thunderstorms which could involve strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

“A line of thunderstorms is expected to continue tracking southeast today while strengthening (in force),” the watch read.

“The primary threat with these thunderstorms is large hail. This line is expected to move out of the area this afternoon.”

Trending Now

Some of the hazards connected to such thunderstorms include nickel-sized hail and wind gusts up to 90 km/h, while the area could also see heavy rainfall with totals reaching up to 40 mm.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada warns affected residents to take cover immediately is they see storms approaching.

“If you hear thunder, then lightning is close enough to be dangerous,” it notes.

More on Crime
Environment CanadaOntario. NewsHuron CountyOntario weatherPerth CountyWellington Countystorm warningDufferin CountyWellington county weatherHuron County weatherDufferin County WeatherGrey-Bruce weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices