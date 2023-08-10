Severe thunderstorm warning issued for large swathe of Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for a large section of Ontario which extends from Kitchener all the way into Quebec.

The area begins in Waterloo Region while running up to Lake Huron and extends past the border while also including the entire GTA, Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, the Muskokas, Kingston and the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada says that current weather conditions have the capability of producing dangerous thunderstorms which could involve strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

“A line of thunderstorms is expected to continue tracking southeast today while strengthening (in force),” the watch read.

“The primary threat with these thunderstorms is large hail. This line is expected to move out of the area this afternoon.”

Some of the hazards connected to such thunderstorms include nickel-sized hail and wind gusts up to 90 km/h, while the area could also see heavy rainfall with totals reaching up to 40 mm.

Environment Canada warns affected residents to take cover immediately is they see storms approaching.

“If you hear thunder, then lightning is close enough to be dangerous,” it notes.