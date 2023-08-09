Prince Edward County OPP credits community with helping find lost child

Send this page to someone via email

According to the Ontario Provincial Police Prince Edward County Detachment, members of the public were of great assistance in finding a lost child at Sandbanks Provincial Park on Sunday.

Police say a six year old child went missing shortly after 5:30 pm.

The OPP was called in to assist in the search by the Sandbanks Park wardens.

When the police were contacted, the child had been missing for 30 minutes and last been seen in the water.

Emergency services engaged member of the public in forming a line to search the water and beach.

The child was eventually found more than a kilometre from where it was last seen.