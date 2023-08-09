Menu

Canada

Prince Edward County OPP credits community with helping find lost child

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 9:30 pm
An image of the Ontario Provincial Police crest. View image in full screen
OPP credits the public in helping find a lost child at Sandbanks Provincial Park. NSD
According to the Ontario Provincial Police Prince Edward County Detachment, members of the public were of great assistance in finding a lost child at Sandbanks Provincial Park on Sunday.

Police say a six year old child went missing shortly after 5:30 pm.

The OPP was called in to assist in the search by the Sandbanks Park wardens.

When the police were contacted, the child had been missing for 30 minutes and last been seen in the water.

Emergency services engaged member of the public in forming a line to search the water and beach.

The child was eventually found more than a kilometre from where it was last seen.

