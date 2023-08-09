Menu

Traffic

30th Avenue in Vernon closed for culvert construction

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 7:45 pm
A map showing the area of 30th Avenue in Vernon where the road will be temporarily closed for the next two weeks or so. View image in full screen
A map showing the area of 30th Avenue in Vernon where the road will be temporarily closed for the next two weeks or so. City of Vernon
A portion of 30th Avenue in Vernon is closed due to construction, and will remain that way for the next few weeks.

On Wednesday, the city said the closure is due to BX Creek culvert rehabilitation work. The project should be completed by Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Eastbound traffic along 30th Avenue will be detoured along 31st Avenue, while westbound traffic will be detoured to 34th Street.

“Access to area businesses will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses,” said the city.

Motorists are asked to slow down when either in construction or detour zones, and to obey traffic control measures.

