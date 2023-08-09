30th Avenue in Vernon closed for culvert construction

A portion of 30th Avenue in Vernon is closed due to construction, and will remain that way for the next few weeks.
On Wednesday, the city said the closure is due to BX Creek culvert rehabilitation work. The project should be completed by Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Project to improve Bamfield Road on Vancouver Island underway
Eastbound traffic along 30th Avenue will be detoured along 31st Avenue, while westbound traffic will be detoured to 34th Street.
“Access to area businesses will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses,” said the city.
Motorists are asked to slow down when either in construction or detour zones, and to obey traffic control measures.
