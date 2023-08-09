Joint Rescue Coordination Centre suspends search for missing N.B. fishermen

Send this page to someone via email

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax has suspended search efforts for two men who went missing Monday in New Brunswick.

The centre said today on social media it called off the search for Alderic Thibodeau, 75, and Leandre Thibodeau, 82.

Both men were last seen Monday afternoon on a wharf in Brantville, N.B., on the Acadian Peninsula.

First responders on Tuesday recovered an overturned boat near Portage Island that matches the description of the vessel the men had been travelling in.

The rescue coordination centre has said a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter was part of the search in Tabusintac Bay, in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, along with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Fisheries Department.

The centre says the RCMP is investigating the missing persons case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9. 2023.