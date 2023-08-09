Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada sanctions Belarus individuals, entities on anniversary of election

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 5:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Belarus’ Lukashenko says Wagner leader Prigozhin is back in Russia'
Belarus’ Lukashenko says Wagner leader Prigozhin is back in Russia
WATCH: Belarus's Lukashenko says Wagner leader Prigozhin is back in Russia – Jul 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada is imposing sanctions against nine individuals and seven entities on the third anniversary of Belarus’s presidential election, which has been contested.

The sanctions are “being imposed in response to the ongoing gross and systematic violations of human rights occurring in Belarus,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The sanctions also target people who support the invasion of Ukraine, the agency said.

“It has been 3 years since the fraudulent August 9, 2020 Belarusian presidential election, which followed a campaign marred by systematic voter repression, including state-sponsored violence against protestors, activists and journalists,” the statement read.

“Since then, the grave injustices carried out by the Belarusian government against its own people have not stopped.”

Those sanctioned include government officials, judges and associates of the regime, including the head of Belarusian state television and military manufacturing and technology companies.

Story continues below advertisement

“There can be no impunity for human rights abusers, and the Belarusian regime’s support for the Russian leadership’s brazen acts will not go unpunished,” Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement.

Trending Now

Belarus’s election in 2020 sparked massive protests. President Alexander Lukashenko, who was first elected in 1994, stayed in power.

Click to play video: 'Putin warns against attacks on Belarus, implies Poland aims to reclaim former Soviet territories'
Putin warns against attacks on Belarus, implies Poland aims to reclaim former Soviet territories
UkraineBelarusMelanie JolyBelarus sanctionsBelarus electionsCanada Belaruscanada belarus sanctions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices