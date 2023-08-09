Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after break and enter reported in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 3:07 pm
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 24, at around 6:39 a.m., officers received a report of a break-in in the Eglinton Avenue West and Gabian Way area.

Officers said the suspect and victim met on the subway at Vaughan Metropolitan Station.

According to police, the suspect allegedly followed the victim back to her home and forced his way into it.

“The suspect fled after being confronted by other residents,” police said in a news release.

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers are now searching for a man between 22 and 35 years old, standing five-feet-five-inches tall weighing around 140 pounds, with collar-length black curly hair.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Officers said he was carrying a beige backpack, a black duffle bag and a pair of garden shears.

The garden shears were left behind, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceBreak And EnterTPSBreak InEglinton AvenueToronto break-and-enterToronto break-ingabian way
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices