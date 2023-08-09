Suspect sought after break and enter reported in Toronto: police

Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on June 24, at around 6:39 a.m., officers received a report of a break-in in the Eglinton Avenue West and Gabian Way area.
Officers said the suspect and victim met on the subway at Vaughan Metropolitan Station.
According to police, the suspect allegedly followed the victim back to her home and forced his way into it.
“The suspect fled after being confronted by other residents,” police said in a news release.
Officers are now searching for a man between 22 and 35 years old, standing five-feet-five-inches tall weighing around 140 pounds, with collar-length black curly hair.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Officers said he was carrying a beige backpack, a black duffle bag and a pair of garden shears.
The garden shears were left behind, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
