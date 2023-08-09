‘Apocalyptic’ Maui wildfires force people to jump into the sea to escape

Send this page to someone via email

The out-of-control wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have become so threatening and aggressive that some people were forced to jump into the ocean to escape.

Flames have ripped through historic Lahaina town, an area popular with tourists, destroying dozens of homes and businesses, but there is little the overwhelmed island can do to fight back the fires.

“911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down,” Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning, adding that the island’s hospital system is “overburdened with burn patients, people suffering from (smoke) inhalation.”

View image in full screen People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui, on Tuesday. Maui officials say wildfires near the historic town have burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii. Alan Dickar via The Associated Press

Is it unknown at this point how much of Lahaina has been decimated, but Hawaii News Now reports that the damage is extensive and residents describe the scene as “apocalyptic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Strong winds from Hurricane Dora, churning at sea almost 1,300 kilometres away, are fanning the fire’s flames, causing the inferno to quickly rip through buildings and dry brush.

Videos shared on social media paint a terrifying scene, as walls of flames move in on Front Street in Lahaina.

This is what it looked like earlier on Maui. If you've been to my hometown of Lahaina…I fear it is no longer. I dread what it will look like in the morning. An apocalyptic scene is unfolding due to the fires raging across my island. Please pray for us. pic.twitter.com/88V2kjjpyV — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 (@HawaiiDelilah) August 9, 2023

Wildfire has engulfed businesses on Front Street in downtown Lahaina in West Maui, home to 12,000 people. The Coast Guard is responding to people who were forced to go into the ocean due to the flames. Video credit to Alan Dickar, a local resident of Lahaina. pic.twitter.com/8uiyHQP55B — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 9, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

A dozen people were rescued near Lahaina after “entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions,” the Coast Guard and county officials said. “Individuals were transported by the Coast Guard to safe areas,” Maui County officials said in a news release.

Maui Fire officials warned that erratic wind, challenging terrain, steep slopes and dropping humidity all combine to make it difficult to predict the path and speed of the fires.

“The fire can be a mile or more from your house, but in a minute or two, it can be at your house,” said Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea in a statement to Facebook. “Burning airborne materials can light fires a great distance away from the main body of fire.”

Lt. Gov. Luke told CNN that officials are working to evacuate tourists to another island, but severed communications are making the task much more difficult.

“What we are trying to do is deploy individuals to go into areas with satellite phone service. We have only been in contact with perhaps one hotel because the one hotel, the people in charge of that hotel, have satellite phones,” Luke said Wednesday morning.

“That’s the only way you can make a connection. It’s impeding communication … and we are very concerned about that.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Hawaii wildfires: Dramatic drone video shows devastation on Maui

Members of the Hawaii National Guard have been deployed to help, and are currently stationed on the island — with more on the way.

“Hawaii National Guardsmen have been activated and are currently on Maui assisting Maui Police Department at traffic control points,” Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Hawaii’s adjutant general, posted on Facebook.