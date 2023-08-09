Man struggling in water saved by bystanders off Kingston’s Gord Downie Pier

Send this page to someone via email

The quick thinking of a couple of strangers over the weekend prevented a tragedy on Kingston’s waterfront. Now one of those rescuers is using her experience to encourage others to learn basic life support.

On Sunday, someone swimming off of the Gord Downie Pier nearly drowned, but thanks to the efforts of passersby, he was saved.

“About midday on Sunday, maybe 3 p.m., there was a young man who had (nearly) drowned off the pier,” said Abigail Harrison, one of the man’s rescuers.

She told Global News that a couple of swimmers retrieved him from the water, allowing Harrison and another witness to perform CPR on the man, saving his life.

Frontenac Paramedics confirmed the story, saying that when emergency crews arrived, the man had been pulled out of the water already and bystanders were performing CPR.

Paramedics say they sent the man to hospital in critical condition.

Frontenac paramedics could not comment on the continued condition of the man. Kingston Health Sciences Centre said it could not provide details on his condition without consent.

Although Harrison said she would not reveal the man’s identity due to privacy reasons, she did receive an update on his condition.

“Thankfully, in the long run, when I stopped by the hospital afterwards to check on his condition he had survived and was in a stable recovery,” Harrison said.

Harrison actually took to social media after she heard the news of the man’s recovery, with her tweet going viral.

Now, she’s using this opportunity to urge others to get CPR training.

“About a year and a half ago, I took an EMT course, so I’m certified in first-aid, (basic life support) and CPR,” she said.

Harrison, who has aspirations to become an astronaut, says she took the course to assist in her eventual NASA application, but the skills have since had a profound effect on her life.

According to Harrison, Sunday marked the third time this past year that she has assisted in an emergency.

“Maybe people shouldn’t hang out with me, I might be bad luck,” she joked.

But as luck would have it, she and others were at the right place, with the right skills, to save someone’s life on Sunday.

— with files from Global News’ Alexandra Mazur.