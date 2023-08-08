Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Demonstrators rally again in opposition to High Park vehicle restrictions

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 6:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Demonstrators oppose High Park vehicle restrictions'
Demonstrators oppose High Park vehicle restrictions
Protesters at High Park once again rallied Tuesday morning against a city initiative to limit cars in certain areas of High Park. Brittany Rosen has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It is a jewel in the Toronto park system, but some continue to say it has been tarnished. At High Park, new rules have limited the number of vehicles that can access portions of the park’s roadways and parking areas. Some say the measures go too far, while others argue they were long overdue.

“Whatever they think they’re doing by banning cars in here will make no difference. It’s just pushing regular users of the park out,” said demonstrator Lyn Green with the community group High Park Access for All.

The High Park Movement Strategy will block vehicle access to the Bloor Street entrance as well as a portion of Colborne Lodge Drive. The space is already closed to cars on weekends and holidays, an initiative that was implemented during the pandemic.

Laura Turner’s daughter lives with a disability and says this change will make it difficult for her to come to the park.

Story continues below advertisement

“She can’t go for long walks and she can’t handle manoeuvring around the park, so driving her here is the best method of transportation,” she told Global News.

“There’s just so many people that are going to be badly impacted by all these changes,” said another demonstrator, Robert Roden.

Those in this group of roughly 25 protesters added that the move will hamper access for seniors and families with children. They say it’s not cars, but cyclists that are the problem.

More on Toronto

“They are damn dangerous and they don’t stop for anything,” Green said.

But Faraz Gholizadeh with community group Car Free High Park disagrees with Tuesday’s demonstrators and says motorists cause the most safety concerns.

Trending Now

“If you eliminate motor vehicles, which take up most of the road space, which are the most dangerous, most polluting, it’s automatically going to make the space much more pleasant, much safer,” he said.

Gholizadeh says he eventually wants to see the park become permanently closed to vehicles similar to Central Park in New York City.

In 2022, a city survey of more than 10,000 residents showed 58 per cent said reducing traffic in the park was a high priority. However, many at Tuesday’s demonstration claim they were unaware of community consultations.

Story continues below advertisement

“They say that there were consultations. Well, if there were, it certainly wasn’t well-publicized,” Roden said.

In a statement, a city spokesperson tells Global News it is aware of the rallies that have taken place and adds that the “goal of the strategy is to better serve park users and the surrounding community while prioritizing improvements to safety, accessibility and the park’s natural environment.”

Global News At 6newsBloor StreetHigh ParkCar-Free High ParkHigh Park Access For Allhigh park cars
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices