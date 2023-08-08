Menu

Crime

Independent investigation underway into death of man under Winnipeg police custody

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 6:17 pm
An investigation is underway into the death of a man under Winnipeg police custody on Aug. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
An investigation is underway into the death of a man under Winnipeg police custody on Aug. 7, 2023. Joe Scarpelli/Global News
An investigation is underway into the death of a man arrested by Winnipeg police.

Officers responded to calls about a man with a weapon behaving “erratically” at the intersection of Kinbrace Bay and McLeod Avenue on Aug. 7. They said the suspect then retreated to a house in the 500 block of Oakland Avenue, where he was apprehended.

At the time of his arrest, police said they were “concerned” for his health and well-being. Awaiting medical assistance from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the suspect became unresponsive and was transported to the Health Sciences Centre in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

The incident was reported to the Independent Investigation Unit. In its press release on Aug. 8, the IIU noted that they would be taking responsibility for the investigation “in accordance with Section 65(1) of the Police Services Act.” A request for a civilian monitor will also be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 1-844-667-6060.

