Canada

Body of Brampton man recovered from Lake Scugog: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 3:24 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
The body of a 27-year-old Brampton man has been recovered from Lake Scugog, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Saturday at around 8:10 p.m., officers were called to the Fralicks Beach Road area of Scugog for a water rescue.

Officers said a pontoon boat with several occupants was out on Lake Scugog when a 27-year-old man fell into the water.

“The DRPS Marine Unit, with the assistance of York Regional Police Service Air2 and Marine Unit, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Scugog Fire, attended the area to search for the male,” police said in a news release.

According to police, efforts to locate the man continued over the weekend.

The man’s body was recovered near Gilson’s Point on Monday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

BramptonDurham Regional PoliceDRPSWater RescueBody RecoveredMan's body foundScugog Lakebody recovered scugog
