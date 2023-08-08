Body of Brampton man recovered from Lake Scugog: police

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a 27-year-old Brampton man has been recovered from Lake Scugog, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Saturday at around 8:10 p.m., officers were called to the Fralicks Beach Road area of Scugog for a water rescue.

Officers said a pontoon boat with several occupants was out on Lake Scugog when a 27-year-old man fell into the water.

“The DRPS Marine Unit, with the assistance of York Regional Police Service Air2 and Marine Unit, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Scugog Fire, attended the area to search for the male,” police said in a news release.

According to police, efforts to locate the man continued over the weekend.

The man’s body was recovered near Gilson’s Point on Monday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.