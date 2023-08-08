Menu

Canada

LCBO to phase out paper bags in all stores starting Sept. 5

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2023 1:06 pm
Paper bags will no longer be available at Liquor Control Board of Ontario stores starting Sept. 5. A Canadian flag flies near an under construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday July 20, 2013. View image in full screen
Paper bags will no longer be available at Liquor Control Board of Ontario stores starting Sept. 5. A Canadian flag flies near an under construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday July 20, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Paper bags will no longer be available at Liquor Control Board of Ontario stores starting Sept. 5.

A media statement by the provincial alcohol retailer follows an April announcement where the company said it would phase out paper bags as part of a new sustainability initiative.

The company says more than 135 million paper bags are sold at its stores each year.

LCBO locations will continue to provide 8-pack carrier boxes for free or make reusable bags available for purchase and customers are being encouraged to bring their own reusable bags.

The move comes as part of a partnership with the non-profit, Tree Canada and says the decision would save the equivalent of 188,000 trees each year and divert 2,665 tonnes of waste from landfills.

The LCBO has already phased out plastic bags.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

