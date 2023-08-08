Kitchener mayor fires back at Piers Morgan for pot-shot on Justin Trudeau social media post

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic has fired back at noted British media pundit Piers Morgan for his social media attack on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Sunday, Trudeau posted a picture of himself and his 15-year-old son Xavier on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in which they are dressed in pink as they attend a screening of Barbie.

He accompanied the post by saying, “we’re Team Barbie.”

Morgan, a television presenter in the U.K. who has eight million followers on X, responded with, “so glad I’m not Canadian.”

Vrbanovic was one of hundreds who have voiced their displeasure with Morgan’s post.

The Kitchener mayor posted a picture of himself in a pink shirt from Anti-Bullying Day in response to Morgan with a message that began, “hey @piersmorgan, I was raised that if I didn’t have something nice to say, it’s better not to say anything at all. Perhaps you can go and repeat that lesson.”

He also pointed out that “it’s ok to wear pink as a guy and it’s ok to take your kid to a movie too!”

So glad I’m not Canadian. https://t.co/ZN5yUPyVf1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 6, 2023

Hey @piersmorgan, I was raised that if I didn’t have something nice to say, it’s better not to say anything at all. Perhaps you can go and repeat that lesson. Born a proud 🇭🇷, and now a proud 🇨🇦! PS – it’s ok to wear pink as a guy and it’s ok to take your kid to a movie too! https://t.co/cDUGd5icOG pic.twitter.com/oNGddI7FkV — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) August 7, 2023