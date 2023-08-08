Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Manitoba Green leader to run for Wolseley seat in October election

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 10:28 am
Manitoba Green Party leader Janine G. Gibson. View image in full screen
Manitoba Green Party leader Janine G. Gibson. Green Party of Manitoba
The leader of Manitoba’s Green Party will be a candidate in the Wolseley riding for this fall’s provincial election.

The party announced Tuesday that leader Janine Gibson, an environmental activist and organic production consultant, will be on the ballot in the Winnipeg riding — a community with a reputation for social activism — on Oct. 3.

Gibson took over in March of this year from longtime party leader James Beddome.

“I’m excited and ready to roll up my sleeves,” Gibson said in a release.

“Believing in the power of community-driven change, I am committed to serving the people of Wolseley by working hard for a more just, sustainable and inclusive Manitoba, especially in the midst of our climate emergency.”

Wolseley has been represented by New Democrat Lisa Naylor since 2019. The riding has had an NDP MLA almost consistently since 1981, aside from a two-year period with a representative from the Manitoba Liberals in the late ’80s.

Story continues below advertisement

Although they’ve never won the seat, the Greens have historically been successful in Wolseley, as runners-up in every election since 2003.

Trending Now

The party said candidate Donovan McIntosh will step aside to allow Gibson to vie for the Wolseley vote.

Green PartyProvincial Electionmanitoba electionJames BeddomeGreen Party of ManitobaLisa NaylorDonovan McIntoshJanine Gibson
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

