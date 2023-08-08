Menu

Canada

Lakeshore East GO service suspended August 11 to 13 weekend

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 10:28 am
File photo. A GO train moves past cars parked in reserved spots at the Mimico GO station on Jan 14 2020. View image in full screen
File photo. A GO train moves past cars parked in reserved spots at the Mimico GO station on Jan 14 2020.
Metrolinx says there will be no GO train service on the Lakeshore East line this weekend for critical track maintenance work.

The closure will begin Friday, Aug. 11 at around 9:30 p.m. and last all day Saturday and Sunday.

Regular service is expected to resume on Monday, Aug. 14.

GO buses will only replace train service at Durham College Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Pickering GO, and Union Station Bus Terminal.

The buses will not be available at Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough or Danforth GO stations.

Metrolinx said TTC will provide service to customers travelling between Rouge Hill-Danforth and Union station.

Lakeshore East line service impacts for Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Lakeshore East line service impacts for Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2023. Metrolinx

However, Metrolinx warns that buses do not have the same capacity as trains.

“Shuttle buses may experience longer than normal travel times,” the transit agency said.

Metrolinx added that customers can use other GO Transit options such as GO bus routes 92 or 96 to connect with local transit.

“These temporary changes are critical for track maintenance near Whitby GO, bridge rehabilitation at Rouge River + Birchmount Road, Stouffville rail corridor expansion and platform work at Eglinton GO,” the transit agency said.

More information on the temporary service suspension can be found here.

MetrolinxGO TransitGO trainGoGO TrainsLakeshore EastLakeshore East lineMetrolinx GO train
