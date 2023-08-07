Menu

Canada

2 pedestrians in critical condition after collision at Montreal intersection

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 2:29 pm
Montreal police say they fear for the lives of a couple in their 70s who were struck Monday by a truck at an intersection in the Town of Mount Royal. View image in full screen
Montreal police say they fear for the lives of a couple in their 70s who were struck Monday by a truck at an intersection in the Town of Mount Royal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Two pedestrians were seriously injured Monday morning after a collision involving a truck in the Town of Mount Royal.

Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said police received multiple 911 calls from people who witnessed the incident.

The crash happened at around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Chemin Clyde and Dresden Avenue.

Young woman fatally struck by truck marks Montreal’s 7th pedestrian death in 2023
Witnesses told police the driver of the truck was heading north on Clyde and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Dresden when the collision happened.

The couple, a man and a woman believed to be in their 70s, were crossing the street heading south.

Both pedestrians suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital in critical condition.

“We fear for their lives,” Allaire Morin said.

Police described the truck involved in the crash as a semi-trailer.

Collision experts were at the scene Monday afternoon to investigate the circumstance surrounding the collision.

Safety campaign aims to raise awareness about trucks’ blind spots
