2 pedestrians in critical condition after collision at Montreal intersection

Two pedestrians were seriously injured Monday morning after a collision involving a truck in the Town of Mount Royal.

Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said police received multiple 911 calls from people who witnessed the incident.

The crash happened at around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Chemin Clyde and Dresden Avenue.

Witnesses told police the driver of the truck was heading north on Clyde and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Dresden when the collision happened.

The couple, a man and a woman believed to be in their 70s, were crossing the street heading south.

Both pedestrians suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital in critical condition.

“We fear for their lives,” Allaire Morin said.

Police described the truck involved in the crash as a semi-trailer.

Collision experts were at the scene Monday afternoon to investigate the circumstance surrounding the collision.