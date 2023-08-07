Menu

Crime

Montreal shooting victim who died in hospital is city’s 19th homicide of 2023

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 11:28 am
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in downtown Montreal on Monday, August 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in downtown Montreal on Monday, August 7, 2023. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press
A crime scene perimeter remained in place Monday morning as police continued to investigate a fatal shooting in downtown Montreal.

Police received a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. reporting a seriously injured man near the intersection of Ste-Catherine and Guy streets.

Officers found the victim, a 28-year-old man, unconscious on the ground.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allard said his injuries were possibly caused by a firearm.

Allard said bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

The major crimes unit, as well as a K-9 unit, were dispatched to the area.

Investigators will be going over any surveillance camera footage and speaking to potential witnesses.

Allard said there have been no arrests and police are trying to determine if one or many people were involved in the incident.

It is the 19th homicide of 2023 on Montreal police territory.

