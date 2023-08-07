Central, eastern Ontario preparing for heavy rain on Civic Holiday Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Much of central and eastern Ontario is preparing for a wet Civic Holiday, with up to 70 millimetres of rain expected to fall in some places.

Weather warnings and special statements were issued across the centre and east of the province early Monday.

Durham Region, Pembroke and Killarney were among the areas to see special weather statements predicting between 30 and 50 mm of rain from Monday into Tuesday morning.

“Scattered showers will become heavy at times this morning,” one special weather statement from Environment Canada said Monday. “Showers will ease tonight into early Tuesday morning.”

More severe weather warnings predicting up to 70 mm of rain were issued for Parry Sound, Killbear Park and the Kingston area.

“Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm are expected, however, higher amounts cannot be ruled out,” Environment Canada said.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, there were no warnings of heavy rain from the weather agency in Ontario north of Sault Ste. Marie or west of Peel Region.