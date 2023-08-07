Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Central, eastern Ontario preparing for heavy rain on Civic Holiday Monday

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 8:48 am
Click to play video: 'Anthony Farnell on what’s behind the volatile weather this summer'
Anthony Farnell on what’s behind the volatile weather this summer
RELATED: Global's Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell joins us to break down the current weather situation, from extreme heat waves to natural disasters. He also explains what's in store for the rest of the summer – Jul 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Much of central and eastern Ontario is preparing for a wet Civic Holiday, with up to 70 millimetres of rain expected to fall in some places.

Weather warnings and special statements were issued across the centre and east of the province early Monday.

Durham Region, Pembroke and Killarney were among the areas to see special weather statements predicting between 30 and 50 mm of rain from Monday into Tuesday morning.

“Scattered showers will become heavy at times this morning,” one special weather statement from Environment Canada said Monday. “Showers will ease tonight into early Tuesday morning.”

More severe weather warnings predicting up to 70 mm of rain were issued for Parry Sound, Killbear Park and the Kingston area.

Trending Now

“Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm are expected, however, higher amounts cannot be ruled out,” Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, there were no warnings of heavy rain from the weather agency in Ontario north of Sault Ste. Marie or west of Peel Region.

More on Toronto
Environment CanadaRainOntario weatherSouthern OntarioEastern OntarioCivic HolidayCentral Ontarioontario weather warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices