Canada

Pierceland, Sask. RCMP investigating report of armed male

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted August 6, 2023 1:40 pm
Pierceland RCMP are seeking more information about a suspect described as older male, with a heavy build and balding white hair regarding an August 2 incident. View image in full screen
Pierceland, Sask., RCMP have released a sketch in relation to investigation of an Aug. 2 report of an armed male on Highway 55, east of Pierceland.

The suspect is described as an older male, with a heavy build and balding white hair. He was wearing a black cowboy hat, a blue plaid shirt, brown suspenders, black boots and wire-framed glasses. He was driving a green tractor hauling hay bales.
Investigators continue to search for the male suspect, and have canvassed the area where the incident was reported.

Investigation determined an individual had stopped their vehicle at the side of Highway 55. An adult male approached the individual and threatened them with a firearm. The individual got back into their car, drove to safety and called police.

The individual did not report physical injuries to police.

Pierceland RCMP have released a sketch of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-839-3330. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

