Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Joey Chestnut sets new doughnut-eating record at Queen City Ex

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted August 5, 2023 3:50 pm
Joey Chestnut at over 300 doughnuts in eight minutes. View image in full screen
Joey Chestnut described the doughnuts as 'warm' and 'tasty' as he set a new Queen City Ex record Friday. The event raised $72,000 for Regina Foodbank. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While defending his own title from years prior, competitive eater Joey Chestnut shattered his donut consumption record at the Queen City Ex on Friday.

Chestnut ate 304 mini doughnuts in eight minutes during a charity event for Regina Foodbank on Friday, shattering his previous record of 255 mini doughnuts in eight minutes.

In the process, the competitive eaters raised over $72,000 for the foodbank, $9,000 more than the year prior.

“I was really happy to be able to get it. This year I didn’t make a new record in hot dogs so I was really happy to be able to get it,” Chestnut said.

In July, Chestnut defended his title as hot dog-eating champ in New York for the 16th time, but fell short of his record of 76 hotdogs.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I was feeling a little bit better this year, having a better technique using the cup. I found a happy rhythm, the crowd was pushing me and I got the record,” he said.

Chestnut described the doughnuts as “warm” and tasty.”

Taking second place was Michael Wiebe, a local and first-time competitor. Other participants this year included head coach Mark McConkey of the Regina Rams, head coach Scott McCauley of the Regina Thunder, and CEO of the Regina foodbank, John Bailey.

More on Canada
queen city exJoey ChestnutRegina ExJoey Chestnut 304 doughnutsJoey Chestnut doughnut recordJoey Chestnut ReginaQueen City ex doughnut recordRegina Ex doughnut record
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices