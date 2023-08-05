Joey Chestnut sets new doughnut-eating record at Queen City Ex

Send this page to someone via email

While defending his own title from years prior, competitive eater Joey Chestnut shattered his donut consumption record at the Queen City Ex on Friday.

Chestnut ate 304 mini doughnuts in eight minutes during a charity event for Regina Foodbank on Friday, shattering his previous record of 255 mini doughnuts in eight minutes.

In the process, the competitive eaters raised over $72,000 for the foodbank, $9,000 more than the year prior.

“I was really happy to be able to get it. This year I didn’t make a new record in hot dogs so I was really happy to be able to get it,” Chestnut said.

In July, Chestnut defended his title as hot dog-eating champ in New York for the 16th time, but fell short of his record of 76 hotdogs.

“I was feeling a little bit better this year, having a better technique using the cup. I found a happy rhythm, the crowd was pushing me and I got the record,” he said.

Chestnut described the doughnuts as “warm” and tasty.”

Taking second place was Michael Wiebe, a local and first-time competitor. Other participants this year included head coach Mark McConkey of the Regina Rams, head coach Scott McCauley of the Regina Thunder, and CEO of the Regina foodbank, John Bailey.