Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Parts of Nova Scotia seeing heavy rain after last month’s storm flooding

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2023 10:21 am
Halifax police have reported some localized flooding on roads and highways and they are advising motorists to exercise caution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Halifax police have reported some localized flooding on roads and highways and they are advising motorists to exercise caution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two weeks after a torrential downpour caused devastating flooding, parts of Nova Scotia are being hit with more heavy rain today.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Halifax area along with parts of central, northern and eastern Nova Scotia.

The forecast says rainfall amounts will range from 50 to 70 millimetres and could reach as high as 100 millimetres in some areas.

The rain is expected to taper off in western areas of the province as the day progresses and the system moves eastward.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax police have reported some localized flooding on roads and highways and they are advising motorists to exercise caution.

Trending Now

Last month’s storm, which dumped 250 millimetres of rain in some parts of the province, led to extensive flash flooding in several low-lying areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.

More on Canada
Environment CanadaFloodingWeatherRainForecastHeavy RainRainfall WarningHalifax areaHalifax rainrain nova scotiasaturday rain nova scotia
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices