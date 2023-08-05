Parts of Nova Scotia seeing heavy rain after last month’s storm flooding

Two weeks after a torrential downpour caused devastating flooding, parts of Nova Scotia are being hit with more heavy rain today.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Halifax area along with parts of central, northern and eastern Nova Scotia.
The forecast says rainfall amounts will range from 50 to 70 millimetres and could reach as high as 100 millimetres in some areas.
The rain is expected to taper off in western areas of the province as the day progresses and the system moves eastward.
Halifax police have reported some localized flooding on roads and highways and they are advising motorists to exercise caution.
Last month’s storm, which dumped 250 millimetres of rain in some parts of the province, led to extensive flash flooding in several low-lying areas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.
