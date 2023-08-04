Menu

Environment

Blue-green algae advisory issued for Wabamun Lake ahead of August long weekend

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 7:30 pm
Click to play video: 'What are blue-green algae blooms and are we seeing more in Alberta lakes?'
What are blue-green algae blooms and are we seeing more in Alberta lakes?
WATCH: Days before the Pope visited Lac Ste. Anne, Alberta Health Services issued a warning for blue-green algae blooms. Kim Smith spoke with Rolf Vinebrooke, a freshwater ecology professor at the University of Alberta, about whether we are seeing more blue-green algae blooms in Alberta lakes and what to do if exposed. – Jul 30, 2022
Heading into the August long weekend, a health advisory has been issued for a popular body of water west of Edmonton.

On Friday, Alberta Health Services issued a blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) advisory for Wabamun Lake in Parkland County.

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and often becomes visible when weather conditions are calm.

The blooms are common in Alberta because of the phosphorus-rich soils the region sits on.

Appearing like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water, blue-green algae can be blue-green, greenish-brown, brown, and/or pinkish-red, and often smells musty or grassy (scroll down for example photos.)

Click to play video: 'Check for algae advisories before heading to Alberta lakes'
Check for algae advisories before heading to Alberta lakes

Weather and wind conditions can cause algae blooms to move around to different parts of the lake so the advisory will remain in effect for Wabamun Lake until further notice, AHS said.

AHS added areas of Wabamun Lake in which the algae is not visible can still be used for recreational purposes, even while the health advisory is in place.

Click to play video: 'Climate change making blue-green algae worse in Alberta'
Climate change making blue-green algae worse in Alberta

People who come in contact with visible algae blooms or who swallow contaminated water may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days. Symptoms in children are often more pronounced; however, all people are at risk.

Click to play video: 'Algae in Alberta lakes a concern for some residents'
Algae in Alberta lakes a concern for some residents

Residents living near the shores of Wabamun Lake, as well as visitors, are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Avoid all contact with cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) blooms. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible
  • Do not swim or wade or allow your pets to swim or wade in any areas where cyanobacteria is visible
  • Do not feed whole fish or fish trimmings from this lake to your pets
  • Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish and fish trimmings from this lake, as it is known that fish may store toxins in their liver. (People can safely consume fish fillets from this lake).

As always, AHS said visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, including Wabamun Lake, at any time.

Boiling the water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae, AHS said.

An alternate source of drinking water should also be provided for pets and livestock while the advisory is active.

For a list of all the blue-green algae advisories in Alberta, visit this Alberta Health Services page.

18
Blue-green algae at Garner Lake, Alta., July 16, 2022. View image in gallery mode
FILE - Blue-green algae at Garner Lake, Alta., July 16, 2022. Courtesy, Harold Kinasewich
28
Blue-green algae at Sylvan Lake, Alta., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Blue-green algae at Sylvan Lake, Alta., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Global News
38
Blue-green algae at Garner Lake, Alta., Aug. 26, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Blue-green algae at Garner Lake, Alta., Aug. 26, 2022. Courtesy, Lori Brown
48
Blue-green algae blooms have been found in Lake Scugog. View image in gallery mode
Blue-green algae blooms have been found in Lake Scugog. File/ Global News
58
Blue green algae View image in gallery mode
Peterborough Publich Health has closed two beaches at Little Lake due to blue-green algae blooms. File/Global News
68
Blue-green algae advisory in effect at Pigeon Lake. View image in gallery mode
Blue-green algae advisory in effect at Pigeon Lake. Kendra, Slugoski, Global News
78
Officials have found blue-green algae in Eagle Lake, which can produce a toxin known to cause illness in any animals or humans who come into contact with it. View image in gallery mode
Officials have found blue-green algae in Eagle Lake, which can produce a toxin known to cause illness in any animals or humans who come into contact with it. File / Global News
88
Officials from Niagara-on-the-Lake suspect toxic cyanobacteria from the waterfront at Ryerson Park may have contributed to the death of a dog. View image in gallery mode
Officials from Niagara-on-the-Lake suspect toxic cyanobacteria from the waterfront at Ryerson Park may have contributed to the death of a dog. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA
Alberta Health ServicesAHSParkland CountyBlue-Green AlgaecyanobacteriaWabamun LakeAlberta blue-green algaeAlberta lakes blue-green algaeWabamun Lake blue-green algae
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

