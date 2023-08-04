Nova Scotia Liberals accuse Elections Nova Scotia of hypocrisy during byelection

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party says it is receiving unfair treatment from the province’s independent elections agency ahead of Tuesday’s byelection in the riding of Preston.

The party has issued a statement saying it complained to Elections Nova Scotia about the Progressive Conservative party’s decision to place signs in the riding urging residents to “Vote Against the Liberal Carbon Tax.”

The provincial Liberals say Elections Nova Scotia responded by ordering the Tories to change their signs to read, “Vote Against the Federal Liberal Carbon Tax” — to reflect the fact that the tax was imposed by the federal Liberal government in Ottawa.

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says Elections Nova Scotia’s call for changes stands in contrast to its recent decision to order the Liberal candidate in Preston to remove all campaign material that advocated for a moratorium on a possible dump in the riding.

Chief electoral officer Dorothy Rice determined the campaign message was false, and on Thursday she called in the RCMP to help with a formal investigation after the Liberals ignored her order.

Churchill argues that allowing the Tories to post signs saying voters in a provincial byelection can vote against a federal tax is effectively allowing the Tories to promote an intentionally misleading message.

“Our party fully stands by (Liberal candidate) Carlo Simmons who is advocating for an important issue in his riding that is within provincial jurisdiction,” Churchill said in a statement. “This is a hypocritical move from Elections Nova Scotia and I’m disappointed that the Conservatives would go to such lengths to deceive voters.”

A spokesperson for Elections Nova Scotia declined to comment on Churchill’s statements.

Five candidates are running to replace Liberal Angela Simmonds, who stepped down in April. Voting day is Tuesday.

The standings in the 55-seat legislature are 31 Progressive Conservatives, 16 Liberals, six New Democrats, one Independent and one vacancy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.