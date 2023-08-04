Man charged with murder in death of Mississauga woman: police

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Mississauga woman, police say.
Peel Regional Police said on July 31, at 8:38 a.m., officers were called to the Victory Crescent and Purnell Court area for a medical assist.
Police said a woman was located in medical distress.
Officers said the victim — 54-year-old Argentina Fuentes — was taken to a trauma centre where life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
She succumbed to her injuries in hospital, police said.
Police said a 27-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested on July 31.
He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count each of failing to comply with an undertaking and second degree murder.
The accused was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
