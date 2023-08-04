Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with murder in death of Mississauga woman: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 4:16 pm
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Mississauga, police say. View image in full screen
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Mississauga, police say. Chris Dunseith / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Mississauga woman, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on July 31, at 8:38 a.m., officers were called to the Victory Crescent and Purnell Court area for a medical assist.

Police said a woman was located in medical distress.

Officers said the victim — 54-year-old Argentina Fuentes — was taken to a trauma centre where life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

She succumbed to her injuries in hospital, police said.

Police said a 27-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested on July 31.

He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count each of failing to comply with an undertaking and second degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Violent carjacking in Mississauga caught on camera'
Violent carjacking in Mississauga caught on camera
Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaSecond Degree MurderPRPmurder chargeman charged murder
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices