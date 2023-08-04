Manitoba Liberals say they’ll pay half the cost of landfill search if elected

The Manitoba Liberal Party says it will pay half the cost to search a landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of two slain First Nations women if it forms the next provincial government.
In a statement, the party called the search a moral principle and said it can be done safely.
Premier Heather Stefanson has said the Progressive Conservative government would not support a search of the privately owned Prairie Green Landfill because it could expose searchers to toxic material.
A study suggests a search would cost as much as $184 million and take up to three years.
The provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
