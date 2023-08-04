Manitoba Liberals say they’ll pay half the cost of landfill search if elected

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Liberal Party says it will pay half the cost to search a landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of two slain First Nations women if it forms the next provincial government.

In a statement, the party called the search a moral principle and said it can be done safely.

2:21 Hundreds attend round dance calling for search for landfill

Premier Heather Stefanson has said the Progressive Conservative government would not support a search of the privately owned Prairie Green Landfill because it could expose searchers to toxic material.

Story continues below advertisement

A study suggests a search would cost as much as $184 million and take up to three years.

The provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.