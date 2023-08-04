Menu

Canada

Manitoba Liberals say they’ll pay half the cost of landfill search if elected

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 2:51 pm
Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont. View image in full screen
Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont. Global News
The Manitoba Liberal Party says it will pay half the cost to search a landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of two slain First Nations women if it forms the next provincial government.

In a statement, the party called the search a moral principle and said it can be done safely.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds attend round dance calling for search for landfill'
Hundreds attend round dance calling for search for landfill

Premier Heather Stefanson has said the Progressive Conservative government would not support a search of the privately owned Prairie Green Landfill because it could expose searchers to toxic material.

A study suggests a search would cost as much as $184 million and take up to three years.

The provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Click to play video: 'Stefanson repeats PC position not to support landfill search'
Stefanson repeats PC position not to support landfill search

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

