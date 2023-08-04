IN PHOTOS: Deadly floods in China leave parts of the country underwater

Send this page to someone via email

At least 22 people were killed this week in northern and northeast China after record-breaking rains caused rivers to swell and roads to flood.

The most extreme rainfall to hit the Chinese capital of Beijing in 140 years left people without power and left communities in shambles in the neighbouring Hebei province before moving into the northeastern part of the country.

The rain was triggered by the arrival of typhoon Doksuri in late July, which hit Beijing and the province of Hebei for about a week, before moving into China’s biggest grain-producing province.

View image in full screen An aerial view of the flood devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

As Doksuri’s rain clouds headed north, a subtropical and continental high-pressure system in the atmosphere blocked their passage, leading to the continuing convergence of water vapour that acted like a dam storing water, meteorologists say.

At the same time, typhoon Khanun was gathering strength in the Western Pacific. As it approached China’s coast, moisture from the storm fed into Doksuri, effectively keeping the initial typhoon circulating and increasing the amount of rain.

The country was mostly spared by Khanun, which primarily hit Japan and knocked out power on Okinawa and other islands.

View image in full screen In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers remove fallen debris from a railway track on the outskirts of Beijing on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Ju Huanzong/Xinhua via AP

In Beijing, hundreds of roads were flooded and flights were either delayed or cancelled. School classes in the city of more than 20 million were also suspended.

The impact was more pronounced in the city’s western suburbs where raging water coursed down roads, sweeping away cars in the Mentougou and Fangshan districts. Villages in mountainous areas were also cut off, prompting helicopters to be deployed to drop off food, water and emergency supplies.

View image in full screen Residents walk near a vehicle washed away by flood waters in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

For one Beijing resident, 60-year-old Gao and his wife, the flooding that hit the capital has left him with nothing after a mudslide swamped a nearby stream, causing water to pour into his yard.

“The water went over the bridge, and then suddenly there was a mudslide that blocked the bridge, and then the water slowly seeped over,” he told reporters on Friday.

View image in full screen Gao sifts through his fridge on Aug. 4, 2023, for any edible food that remains after flooding swept into his home in the Mentougou district of western Beijing. Reuters

“The two of us, my wife and I, escaped with our lives. The tables and chairs were all floating around, it was a squeeze. And the water started to charge.”

Tree trunks and floating chunks of construction material sealed off his front window soon after they escaped their home.

Zhuozhou, in China’s Hebei province, was left half-submerged. The city of more than 600,000 people saw one-sixth of the population evacuated, and about 134,000 residents affected.

View image in full screen In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers ride a rubber boat and head to a village to carry out evacuation operation in the flood-hit Zhuozhou in northern China’s Hebei province on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

On Friday, the country’s grain belt was hit by the severe weather, submerging farms and worsening floods that have already swamped cities.

Northeastern Heilongjiang, known as China’s “great northern granary,” saw the flood alert raised twice on Thursday night and some areas are expected to still receive even more rain.

Nearby Shangzhi city also saw power cuts triggered by the storm, with supermarkets running low on provisions, according to local media.

View image in full screen A man reacts as he clears mud from a house in the flood devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Thousands of people have been displaced by the flooding, which is the worst to hit the Haihe River basin — which connects Beijing to Tianjin and the Bohai Sea — since 1963.

China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most along the Yangtze River.

–With files from The Associated Press and Reuters