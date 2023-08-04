Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for older adults, drugmaker says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'RSV wave—are our seniors at risk?'
RSV wave—are our seniors at risk?
With pediatric emergencies overwhelmed with a recent wave of RSV, health experts warn seniors could be the next victims. Dr. Mitch Schulman joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about a potential vaccine and how to protect them this Holiday season – Nov 30, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults aged 60 and over.

Manufacturer GSK says the federal agency has approved its new vaccine called Arexy.

Doctors have been calling for an RSV vaccine for seniors because although the virus is common, older people are much more likely to become severely ill and require hospitalization.

RSV season in Canada usually starts in the late fall and lasts until spring.

GSK says a randomized clinical trial showed the vaccine was 82 per cent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV compared to seniors who got a placebo.

The company says it was 94 per cent effective at preventing the illness in seniors with underlying medical conditions.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Researchers close to RSV vaccine'
Researchers close to RSV vaccine
VaccineHealth CanadaSeniorsCanada NewsrsvHealth Newsrespiratory syncytial virusWhat is RSVGSKRSV vaccineRSV vaccine canadaArexy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices