Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Looking skyward for the Perseid meteor shower'
Looking skyward for the Perseid meteor shower
It's the time of year when the evening sky is really a sight to behold.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Next week, Saskatchewan residents will get a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower, with August 11 and 12 looking to be the most magical.

Local astronomer Tim Yaworski, also known as Saskatchewan’s ‘Living Sky Guy’, said each year the earth moves through a debris field left behind by a comet back in 1992.

“It left this gravel road out in space and every year the earth’s orbit takes it across that gravel road. The earth’s atmosphere is basically colliding with this debris.”

The debris ranges from fist-size, all the way down to the size of a grain of sand. The dust particles burn in the atmosphere and look like shooting stars through the sky.

“We are talking about 100 to 120 (meteors) per hour is what our possibilities are for the Perseid,” Yaworski said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the past few years, the moonlight has hindered the ability to see the shooting stars, but Yaworski said that shouldn’t be the case this year.

“Get outside of the city, ideally the darker the better,” Yaworski said. “Even 15 minutes out of the city, put the lights behind you and just sit back and enjoy the show.”

He said the best time to catch the show will be from midnight to sunrise.

111
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode
211
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode
311
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode
411
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode
511
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode
611
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode
Story continues below advertisement
711
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode
811
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode
911
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode
1011
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode
1111
Perseid meteor shower to streak through Saskatchewan skies next week - image View image in gallery mode

All photos courtesy of Tim Yaworski.

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSpaceMeteor showerPhoto GallerySaskatchewan photos
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices