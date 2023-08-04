Montreal home sales on pace with last July, above historical average

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says July’s Montreal home sales were little changed from a year ago but remained above the historical average for this time of year.

The association says sales for the month totalled 3,098, up one per cent from a year prior.

The association sees July as a sign that activity is picking up again after a “disappointing” June.

Real estate signage showing a home that has sold is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal.

It says July was the first time since the summer of 2021 that the Island of Montreal drove activity in the market as sales of small-income and single-family properties picked up.

The average price of a single-family home was up one per cent from a year earlier to $555,000 in July, while condos were almost unchanged at $395,000. Plexes dropped six per cent to $735,000.

New listing across the market fell nine per cent from last July to 4,354.