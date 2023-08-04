Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal home sales on pace with last July, above historical average

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Real estate prices in & around Montreal'
Real estate prices in & around Montreal
WATCH: Real estate prices in and around Montreal – Jul 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says July’s Montreal home sales were little changed from a year ago but remained above the historical average for this time of year.

The association says sales for the month totalled 3,098, up one per cent from a year prior.

The association sees July as a sign that activity is picking up again after a “disappointing” June.

Real estate signage showing a home that has sold is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in May climbed higher compared with the same month last year to post the first year-over-year sales increase since June 2021 as prices also climbed higher. View image in full screen
Real estate signage showing a home that has sold is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in May climbed higher compared with the same month last year to post the first year-over-year sales increase since June 2021 as prices also climbed higher. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

It says July was the first time since the summer of 2021 that the Island of Montreal drove activity in the market as sales of small-income and single-family properties picked up.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The average price of a single-family home was up one per cent from a year earlier to $555,000 in July, while condos were almost unchanged at $395,000. Plexes dropped six per cent to $735,000.

New listing across the market fell nine per cent from last July to 4,354.

More on Canada
QuebecReal EstateHouseHome salesMARKETSalesPricesMontreal real estateBuyingSellingHome Buyersrealtorsbrokers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices