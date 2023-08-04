Montreal home sales on pace with last July, above historical average

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says July’s Montreal home sales were little changed from a year ago but remained above the historical average for this time of year.
The association says sales for the month totalled 3,098, up one per cent from a year prior.
The association sees July as a sign that activity is picking up again after a “disappointing” June.
It says July was the first time since the summer of 2021 that the Island of Montreal drove activity in the market as sales of small-income and single-family properties picked up.
The average price of a single-family home was up one per cent from a year earlier to $555,000 in July, while condos were almost unchanged at $395,000. Plexes dropped six per cent to $735,000.
New listing across the market fell nine per cent from last July to 4,354.
- ‘We were shocked:’ Why Canadian business owners are sounding alarms over skyrocketing rent
- Telus cuts 6,000 jobs after net income drops 61% in Q2
- Beloved surrogacy champion Jennifer Allen mourned by families, colleagues, friend
- What is a ‘richcession’? And will it spare the economy from a full-blown downturn?
Comments