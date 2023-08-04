Menu

Canada

London-St. Thomas unemployment rate rises to highest mark this year in July

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted August 4, 2023 9:58 am
A city street on a sunny day. View image in full screen
File photo of Richmond Street in downtown London, Ont. Andrew Graham / Global News
After consecutive months of record low levels, the London-St. Thomas jobless rate rose to five per cent in July.

According to Statistics Canada, the reason for the slight rise in unemployment — up by 0.5 percentage points from 4.5 per cent in June — results from a combination of increases in the labour force and the addition of 1,500 jobs in the London-St. Thomas region.

Showing just how many jobs and labour were added in July, the participation rate in the region — an estimate of an economy’s active workforce — rose slightly to 65.7 per cent, the highest it has been in 2023.

The region had held record low jobless rates earlier in the reaching, going as low as 4.4 per cent in April and May.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose for the third straight month, but only marginally, by 0.1 per cent. Statistics Canada says job losses were led by the construction industry, while the greatest job gains were made in health care and social assistance.

LondonLondon OntarioStatistics CanadaSt. ThomasUnemployment Ratejobless ratelondon-st. thomas jobless rate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

