Economy

B.C. port workers to conclude vote on contract Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 11:37 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. port workers begin voting on tentative agreement'
B.C. port workers begin voting on tentative agreement
As B.C. port workers begin voting on a tentative deal that could end their on-again off-again strike, Global's Keith Baldrey tells us what they're voting on, and whether the deal is likely to pass.
A labour researcher says he hopes the federal government doesn’t rush to intervene in British Columbia’s port dispute, even if union members reject a tentative deal with employers today.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada concludes the two-day vote at 6 p.m., after a tumultuous period that included a 13-day shutdown of more than 30 port terminals and other sites last month.

McGill University associate professor Barry Eidlin says he hopes the federal government lets the dispute be resolved at the negotiating table, regardless of the vote’s outcome.

He says the prospect of federal intervention represents “backsliding to a past era” when workers’ fundamental rights weren’t respected.

The tentative contract between the union and the BC Maritime Employers Association was announced on Sunday, a day after federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to impose a deal or binding arbitration if it decides a negotiated resolution isn’t possible.

Click to play video: 'B.C. port strike: 3rd tentative agreement reached in labour dispute'
B.C. port strike: 3rd tentative agreement reached in labour dispute

Union leaders say workers’ key concerns relate to automation and the contracting out of maintenance work, both of which present fundamental challenges to the future of port jobs.

The strike from July 1 to 13 ended when a previous tentative deal was struck, but union members rejected it in a vote on July 28, triggering O’Regan’s order for the industrial relations board to get involved.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

