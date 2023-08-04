Menu

Streets, parking lots flood as severe thunderstorm hits Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 7:56 am
A number of streets were flooded Thursday evening as a severe thunderstorm rolled through Peterborough. Among the hardest hit areas were The Parkway and sections of Lansdowne Street and parking lots in the area. Environment Canada reported up to 23 mm of rainfall fell over five hours. Some sections of the city also saw hail.
A severe thunderstorm flooded streets and parking lots in Peterborough on Thursday.

Heavy rains caused localized flooding in the city’s south and central areas, prompting some roads to be closed after more than 23 millimetres fell over a five-hour span.

Among the hardest hit areas were The Parkway and a section of Lansdowne Street where emergency crews spent Thursday evening responding to calls and assisting stranded motorists. A number of parking lots including sections of the Parkway Plaza on Lansdowne were flooded.

A section of downtown on George Street had flash flooding, causing headaches for many drivers.

Peterborough police asked motorists and pedestrians to stay away from the area.

“Due to copious amounts of rainfall in a short period of time, Peterborough city is experiencing flooding on several streets,” police stated.

“It is encouraged to stay off the streets at this time to avoid any more motorists being stranded on city streets. Thanks for your assistance.”

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Environment Canada’s severe thunderstorm warning was lifted around 9:15 p.m.

Prior to the storm’s arrival, the Otonabee Conservation Authority issued a flood warning for the region.

— more to come

