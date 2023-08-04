Streets, parking lots flood as severe thunderstorm hits Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm flooded streets and parking lots in Peterborough on Thursday.

Heavy rains caused localized flooding in the city’s south and central areas, prompting some roads to be closed after more than 23 millimetres fell over a five-hour span.

Among the hardest hit areas were The Parkway and a section of Lansdowne Street where emergency crews spent Thursday evening responding to calls and assisting stranded motorists. A number of parking lots including sections of the Parkway Plaza on Lansdowne were flooded.

A section of downtown on George Street had flash flooding, causing headaches for many drivers.

Quite the storm. Reports of localized flooding throughout the City. Please stay clear of Lansdowne-Parkway intersection as there is substantial flooding – crews are responding. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/9Zn4nQ9CRb — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) August 4, 2023

This is the scene on The Parkway at The Queensway in Peterborough. Avoid the area #ptbonews #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/JjGaGjEj5s — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 4, 2023

Despite the heavy rain and flooding in areas, I’m told we’re a go for game one between the Lakers and Brooklin.

8pm on @yourtvptbo pic.twitter.com/VCK1D7eyCd — Scott Arnold (@ScottArnold12) August 3, 2023

Peterborough police asked motorists and pedestrians to stay away from the area.

“Due to copious amounts of rainfall in a short period of time, Peterborough city is experiencing flooding on several streets,” police stated.

“It is encouraged to stay off the streets at this time to avoid any more motorists being stranded on city streets. Thanks for your assistance.”

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Environment Canada’s severe thunderstorm warning was lifted around 9:15 p.m.

Prior to the storm’s arrival, the Otonabee Conservation Authority issued a flood warning for the region.

